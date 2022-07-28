Vedhika Kumar is serving some major beach fashion goals and setting internet on fire with her sizzling hot avatar. The actress is looking sexy AF in her latest pictures. She has donned all-white bikini, which is a one-shoulder bikini top and high-waisted bottoms. Vedhika’s Maldives Vacay Pics Will Make You Pack Your Bags and Hit the Beach Right Now!

Vedhika Kumar Beach Look

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Vedhika (@vedhika4u)

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)