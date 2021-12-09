The wedding pictures are finally here! Vicky Kaushal and Katrina Kaif are married and the two looked divine in their Sabyasachi outfits when they finally took the plunge. The bride wore a classic Sabyasachi red bridal lehenga in handwoven matka silk with fine tilla work and meticulously embroidered revival zardozi borders in velvet. In homage to the groom’s Punjabi roots, her veil was custom-trimmed with handmade kiran in hand-beaten silver electroplated in gold.

As for the groom, Vicky wore an ivory silk sherwani with intricate marori embroidery and iconic Sabyasachi handcrafted gold plated Bengal Tiger buttons, with a silk kurta and churidar. The shawl donned by him was a tussar georgette with a zari marori embroidered pallu and borders.

Katrina's lehenga was paired with bespoke bridal jewellery of uncut diamonds in 22k gold detailed with hand strung pearls from Sabyasachi Heritage Jewellery. Vicky's gold Benarasi silk tissue safa was paired with a handcrafted kilangi and statement necklace studded in emeralds, brilliant cut and rose cut diamonds, quartz and tourmalines in 18k gold from Sabyasachi Heritage Jewellery.

Check Out The Pictures Below:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Sabyasachi (@sabyasachiofficial)

