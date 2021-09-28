One of the most bankable actresses in the Indian television industry, Surbhi Chandna made fans’ hearts flutter with her doll-like beauty. Whether a Barbie or Anabelle, she decided to leave the choice to them. The Naagin 5 star shared a bunch of photos from her event appearance at the Iconic Gold Awards 2021. Surbhi dolled up in a sexy black bustier floor-length gown, which, apart from featuring plunging décolletage, also had dramatic sheer sleeves. The 32-year-old beauty went for a sleek hairstyle, studded earrings and rings to complete her look.

View Surbhi Chandna's OOTN at Iconic Gold Awards 2021

Bewitching in Black

