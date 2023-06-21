Zendaya wore a silver outfit with splashes of beige, blue and black colours on it. Her entire outfit was a bright holographic one consisting of a deep neck long t-shirt and pants which she paired with necklaces, bracelets and rings. Beyonce wore a yellow baggy and custom made Louis Vuitton by Pharrell Williams outfit with a coat. Her shirt was half tucked in on one side, and slits on the side of her pant. Beyonce and Zendaya reunited at the LV show and shared a hug as they caught up. Zendaya Looks Breathtaking in a See-Through Black Sequence Outfit for Valentino.

Zendaya and Beyonce Reunite

Zendaya and Beyoncé reunited. pic.twitter.com/t1GnjFdi9U — Film Updates (@FilmUpdates) June 20, 2023

Zendaya's Stunning Outfit

Beyonce Oozes Swag in LV

SHE IS THE MOMENT! Beyoncé in custom Louis Vuitton by Pharrell Williams 💛 pic.twitter.com/zlj1SBjboA — MEFeater Magazine (@mefeater) June 20, 2023

