Exactly 100 days to go for Ash Wednesday 2023. Ash Wednesday, officially known as the Day of Ashes is a holy day of prayer and fasting, and also the first day of Lent. In the new year, Ash Wednesday 2023 will take place on February 22.

100 days away: Ash Wednesday (22 Feb) — AP Planner (@AP_Planner) November 14, 2022

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)