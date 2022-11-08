Millions of Sikhs around the world are celebrating Guru Nanak Gurpurab on November 8, 2022 (Tuesday). The auspicious Sikh observance known by various names like Guru Nanak Jayanti, Parkash Parv of Guru Nanak Dev Ji and Guru Nanak Dev Ji Prakash Utsav marks the birth anniversary of the first Sikh Guru, Guru Nanak Dev Ji. This year, devotees observe the 553rd Parkash Purab of Guru Nanak Dev Ji. And to celebrate the day, here's a collection of 553rd Parkash Purab images, Guru Nanak Jayanti 2022 wishes, Happy Guru Nanak Jayanti 2022 WhatsApp stickers, Guru Nanak Gurpurab 2022 HD wallpapers, and much more. Here is the link to download Guru Nanak Jayanti WhatsApp Stickers, and for the images and HD wallpapers, you can download them from below:

