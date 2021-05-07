On Jamat-ul-Vida 2021, Twitterati Share Soulful Alvida Jumma Greetings

On This Last Friday Of RaMzan, May ALLAH Accept Our Fasts, Deeds & Worship"❤️ Alvida,🥺 Jumma Mubarak❤️❤️❤️ #alvidajumma pic.twitter.com/6WBWKnSV13 — Kiran Jahangir (@Kiran_jahangir) May 6, 2021

Jamat-ul-Vida 2021 is the Last Friday of Ramzan

As Ramadan departs from us yet again, we pray to see it again next year. I hope our prayers, fasts and all the good deeds are accepted and rewarded generously. I pray all our sins are forgiven. Alvida Jumma Mubarak! pic.twitter.com/TxNJDAhk2s — Essa (@Essa89560932) May 7, 2021

Prayers & Forgiveness, Netizens Observe Alvida Jumma

Last JUMMA Of RAMADAN ✨❤️ May Allah forgive our all sins in this RAMADAN💫 ALVIDA ALVIDA MAH-E-RAMADAN pic.twitter.com/oJegXxIAkh — عبداللّٰہ (@Abdullaykisunlo) May 6, 2021

More Jamat-ul-Vida 2021 Images & Messages

May allaah bless you all and protect you from every disease and accept your worship💖🤲🏻#alvidajumma pic.twitter.com/GOq8UekeTt — OY3_Fahad (@Tera_yar_hu_me) May 6, 2021

Alvida Jumma Mubarak!

Last Friday of Ramzan, a Holy Day

May This Last Friday Of Ramadan Bring You All Peace and prosperity.#alvidajumma pic.twitter.com/MnYqFP6kY1 — Rana Hamad Ali (@Hamadaliranaa) May 6, 2021

People Share Soulful Messages

Alvida Jumma 🎀 also known 🕋🕋as Jumma Tul Wida😌 is one of the holiest days of the Ramadan month. 💗🎀#alvidajumma — Md___saud (@Md___saud) May 6, 2021

Jamat-ul-Vida 2021 Mubarak

Alvida Jumma is celebrated on the last Friday in the holy month of Ramadan and considered as the second holiest day during Ramazan.#alvidajumma mubharak — Asad kiyani (@asadkiyanii) May 6, 2021

More Greetings to Observe the Last Friday of Ramadan, Jamat-ul-Vida

Do you best and Allah will do the rest. Prayers changes things. Worry changes nothing. Dua is your weapon. Use it against your problems. Alvida Jumma_Mubarak 2021!Allah bless.#HappyRamdan#الوداع_ماہ_رمضان😞 pic.twitter.com/vkqMeMlzHB — It's Sana (@SanaKam39249244) May 6, 2021

