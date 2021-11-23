Angarki Chaturthi 2021 is being celebrated in India on November 23, Tuesday. On this day, devotees pray to Lord Ganesha as it is believed that their wishes will be granted and they'll get all the happiness that they pray for. This auspicious day is celebrated in every lunar Hindu calendar month on the fourth day of the Krishna Paksha. As you celebrate Sankashti Chaturthi in November, we've got you special Angarki Chaturthi 2021 Wishes in Marathi. You can share these WhatsApp Status, Banner, Quotes, Messages, Images and HD Wallpapers to your friends and family on this day.

