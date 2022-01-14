India will mark its 74th Army day on 15th January 2022. The day is in recognition of Field Marshal Kodandera M. Cariappa's taking over as the first Commander-in-Chief of the Indian Army from General Fransis Bucher. The Army Day parade is typically held at Parade Ground, Delhi Cantonment. Major awards like Gallantry awards and Sena medals are also awarded on this day. Let us remember all the lionhearted soldiers of our country who sacrificed their lives to protect the country by sharing Indian Army Day wishes and messages on your social media handles. Army Day in India 2022: Know Date, Significance, History of Day KM Cariappa Became First Indian Commander-in-Chief of the Indian Army

Indian Army Day 2022 Wishes

Army Day 2022 Messages (Photo Credits: File Image)

Indian Army Day Text Reads: Born To Fight, Trained To Kill, Prepared To Die, but Never Will. Happy Indian Army Day!

Happy Army Day 2022 Quotes

Army Day 2022 Wishes (Photo Credits: File Image)

Indian Army Day Greeting Reads: Let Us Come Together To Celebrate National Army Day To Honour or Brave Soldiers Who Are the Reason Behind Our Pride, Our Smiles. Happy Indian Army Day!

74th Indian Army Day Messages

Army Day 2022 Wishes and HD Images (Photo Credits: File Image)

Army Day WhatsApp SMS Reads: Indian Army Day Always Reminds Us of All Our Heroes Who Stand Strong To Keep Us Safe. Happy Indian Army Day!

Latest Indian Army Day 2022 HD Images

Army Day 2022 HD Images (Photo Credits: File Image)

Army Day 2022 Facebook Post Reads: Let Us Come Together To Celebrate National Army Day To Honour or Brave Soldiers Who Are the Reason Behind Our Pride, Our Smiles. Happy Indian Army Day!

Best Quotes For Indian Army

Army Day Wishes and HD Images (Photo Credits: File Image)

Indian Army Day Status Reads: Happy Army Day!

Watch: Short Documentary On The Life Of Indian Army

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)