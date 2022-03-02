Each year 46 days before Easter Sunday, Ash Wednesday is celebrated to mark the beginning of Lent. Lent asks believers to set aside a time each year for similar fasting, sacrifices, and focus on the life and resurrection of Jesus. Ash Wednesday is a solemn reminder of human mortality. To celebrate the holy day we have curated beautiful quotes on the Day of Ashes, verses from the Bible, HD Wallpapers for social media status, and WhatsApp messages. First Day of Lent 2022 Messages & Ash Wednesday Images: WhatsApp Status, GIFs, Quotes and HD Wallpapers As 40-Day Lenten Season Begins.

Ash Wednesday 2022 Quotes

Ash Wednesday 2022 Messages (File Image)

HD Wallpaper Reads: May Your Ash Wednesday Be a Time Of Reflection and Promise.

HD Images For Ash Wednesday 2022 Quotes

Ash Wednesday 2022 Messages (File Image)

WhatsApp SMS Reads: On the last day of the feast, the great day, Jesus stood up and cried out, “If anyone thirsts, let him come to me and drink.

Bible Verses For Ash Wednesday 2022 Quotes

Ash Wednesday 2022 SMS (File Image)

HD Image Reads: Always giving thanks at all times for all things in the name of our Lord Jesus Christ to the God and Father.

WhatsApp Stickers For Ash Wednesday

Ash Wednesday Sayings (File Image)

Ash Wednesday Message Reads: On the Occasion of Ash Wednesday, Let Us Pray, Let Us Fast and Let Us Learn to Be More Generous.

Ash Wednesday 2022 Messages

Ash Wednesday 2022 Messages (File Image)

Ash Wednesday Quote Reads: By the sweat of your face you shall eat bread, till you return to the ground, for out of it you were taken; for you are dust, and to dust you shall return.”

