New Year is just around the corner! As the much-awaited day approaches, the air is filled with excitement and joy. As the clock strikes 12, people wish each other a prosperous and joyful year ahead. The countdown to midnight becomes the highlight of the evening, bringing together everyone in anticipation of the New Year. If you are wondering which is the first country to celebrate the New Year, we have you covered! Kiribati, an island country in the Micronesia subregion of Oceania in the central Pacific Ocean, will be the first country to enter New Year 2025. The last country to celebrate New Year are Howland Island and Baker Island. First and Last Countries To Enter New Year 2025: Which Is the First Country To Ring in Happy New Year? Know When January 1 Begins Around the World at Different Time Zones.

The First and Last Country To Enter New Year 2025

The country that will ring in the new year is Kiribati, which will first ring in the New Year 2025. Kiritimati, also known as Christmas Island, is part of the Republic of Kiribati and will also celebrate New Year 2025 first. It will be followed by the Chatham Islands, New Zealand, Russia, Australia, Japan and South Korea, China and the Philippines, Indonesia and Thailand, Myanmar, Bangladesh, Nepal, India, Sri Lanka, Pakistan, Afghanistan, Azerbaijan, Iran, Moscow, Greece, and Germany. The other countries that follow include the United Kingdom, Brazil, Canada and followed by the United States of America (USA)'s Howland Island and Baker Island that will welcome New Year 2025!

Who Celebrates New Year First? Kiribati vs American Samoa

List of Countries to Enter First and Last Into New Year According to Indian Standard Time (IST)

On December 31 at 1:30 pm IST, Kiribati will first ring in the New Year. Then, at 3:45 pm in the Chatham Islands.

At 4:30 PM- New Zealand

At 5:30 PM- Russia

At 6:30 PM - Australia's Melbourne, Sydney, Canberra, Honiara

At 7 PM-Adelaide, Broken Hill, Ceduna

At 7:30 PM- Brisbane, Port Moresby, Hagatna

At 8 PM - Darwin, Alice Springs, Tennant Creek

At 8:30 PM - Japan and South Korea in Tokyo, Seoul, Pyongyang, Dili, Ngerulmud

At 9:30 PM - China and the Philippines

At 10:30 PM - Indonesia and Thailand

At 11 PM - Myanmar

At 11:30 PM - Bangladesh

At 11:45 PM - Nepal's Kathmandu, Pokhara, Biratnagar, Dharan

At 12:00 AM - India and Sri Lanka

At 12:30 AM - January 1 IST, Pakistan

At 1 AM - Afghanistan

Azerbaijan, Iran, Moscow, Greece, and Germany will follow this

At 5:30 AM IST, January 1, the United Kingdom will welcome the New Year

This will be followed by Brazil and Newfoundland

From 9:30 AM to 1:30 PM Indian time, Canada and followed by the USA will ring in the New Year

The Marquesas Islands and American Samoa will follow this, and in the end, at 5:50 PM Indian Time, the outlying Island - Howland Island and Baker Island (USA), will ring in the New Year!

New Year's Day is an exciting time filled with hope and anticipation. New Year celebrations also carry a sense of renewal and optimism. People gather with friends and family to cherish this special moment and mark the new year with happiness. Happy New Year 2025 Wishes, Greetings, Quotes and HD Images: WhatsApp Stickers, GIFs, SMS, Wallpapers and Facebook Messages To Share and Celebrate New Year.

Traditional customs, like toasting to new beginnings or exchanging heartfelt resolutions, add meaning to the festivities, reminding everyone of the opportunities a new year brings. It’s a time when people come together to celebrate the end of one chapter and the beginning of another. Friends and family gather to share a joyous time with sumptuous meals. Whether it’s a cosy get-together at home or a grand celebration, New Year's Day is a special day for all!

