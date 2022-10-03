One of the most significant puja rituals taking place on Maha Navami is Ayudha Puja. It is known by different names in different regions in India such as Ayudha Pooja in Andhra Pradesh and Telangana, Khande Navami or Shastra Puja in Maharashtra and Ayudha Pujai in Tamil Nadu. Ayudha Puja 2022 falls on October 4, 2022, with Maha Navami 2022 tithi falling on Tuesday. The celebrations primarily revolve around ‘worshipping the weapons’ however, people also worship cars, bikes or any other vehicles, as well as tools and more. People also wish each other on the festival day with greetings, wishes and messages. Well, here’s a collection of Ayudha Puja 2022 wishes, Happy Maha Navami 2022 greetings, Ayudha Puja images, Maha Navami HD wallpapers, SMS, WhatsApp status and more. Maha Navami 2022 Greetings & SMS: WhatsApp Messages, Facebook Status, Quotes, HD Images, Wishes and Wallpapers To Celebrate Durga Puja Navami.

