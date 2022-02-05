On the occasion of Basant Panchami people of Mathura celebrate holi at Banke Bihari Temple located in the Vrindavan city. Basant Panchami is an auspicious festival dedicated to Devi Saraswati, the Goddess of knowledge, serenity, music, art and wisdom. Basant means spring and panchami means fifth. That's why as per the Hindu Calendar the festival falls on the 5th day of the Magha Month.

#WATCH | Uttar Pradesh: People participate in celebrations of Holi on the occasion of #BasantPanchami2022 in Banke Bihari Temple, Vrindavan, Mathura pic.twitter.com/MyLKQN6VUf — ANI UP/Uttarakhand (@ANINewsUP) February 5, 2022

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)