BJP Foundation Day 2023 Wishes and HD Images: The Bhartiya Janata Party (BJP) is celebrating its 43rd Foundation Day on April 6. The BJP is one of the largest political parties in India. Formed on April 6, 1980, BJP currently holds power at the Centre and in several states of India. Under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, the BJP is turning into an invincible political force. If you are celebrating BJP Foundation Day 2023, share these greetings, messages, and wishes. BJP Foundation Day 2023: Know Date, History and Significance of the Day That Marks Founding of India's Ruling Party.

BJP Foundation Day 2023 Images

BJP Foundation Day 2023 (File Image)

BJP Foundation Day 2023 Images

BJP Foundation Day 2023 (File Image)

BJP Foundation Day 2023 Images

BJP Foundation Day 2023 (File Image)

BJP Foundation Day 2023 Images

BJP Foundation Day 2023 (File Image)

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)