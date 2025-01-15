Pongal is a major and significant harvest festival celebrated every year in the South Indian state of Tamil Nadu. It is celebrated with a lot of joy and enthusiasm. Pongal 2025 is being celebrated from January 13 to 16. During the festival, devotees offer their prayers, worship the sun god, and express gratitude for a bountiful harvest. The third day of the festival, Mattu Pongal, is dedicated to worshipping cattle. On this day, farm animals like cows and bulls are bathed, worshipped, and decorated. It is common tradition to decorate homes with beautiful rangoli patterns, intricate traditional motifs, and colourful kolam designs. If you are looking for inspiration, look no further. To help, we have curated a list of videos you can take ideas and inspiration from. Pongal 2025 Rangoli Design Ideas: Beautiful Kolam Patterns and Vibrant Muggulu Designs to Decorate Your Home With for the Four-Day Harvest Festival (Watch Videos).

Mattu Pongal Rangolis

Mattu Pongal Traditional Rangoli Designs

Mattu Pongal Kolam Patterns

Mattu Pongal Muggulu Designs

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter (X), Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)