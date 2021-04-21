Civil Services Day 2021 Wishes: President Ram Nath Kovind, PM Narendra Modi Lead Politicians in Extending Greetings to Civil Servants

On Civil Services Day, my greetings to civil servants past and present! Our bureaucracy is rightly called the Steel Frame, and you’ve been the backbone of our fight against Covid-19. You’ve raised the bar of professional excellence and dedication in public service. All the best! — President of India (@rashtrapatibhvn) April 21, 2021

Best wishes to all Civil Servants on the occasion of Civil Services Day. In different terrains and across different sectors, they are working tirelessly to help our citizens and enhance national progress. May they keep serving the nation with the same zeal. — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) April 21, 2021

On Civil Services Day, my greetings to all civil servants and their families. From implementing policies to serving the society, our civil services have played a key role in India’s progress. I am sure that they will continue to serve the nation with the same passion & devotion. — Amit Shah (@AmitShah) April 21, 2021

On this #CivilServicesDay, I convey my greetings to all the civil servants and their families. They have dedicated themselves for the nation and its people and have rendered tireless and selfless services in the battle against Covid-19 pandemic. — Ravi Shankar Prasad (@rsprasad) April 21, 2021

#CivilServicesDay greetings to all our Civi Services personnel. The ‘Steel Frame of India’ has been the backbone of all nation building activities. Salute the invaluable role they have played in fighting the current #pandemic across the length & breadth of the country. pic.twitter.com/0YXidXEp9M — Dr Harsh Vardhan (@drharshvardhan) April 21, 2021

Greetings to all civil servants on #CivilServicesDay. Personnel of civil services have been working with utmost dedication especially during corona pandemic & implementing welfare programs with efficiency. — Ashok Gehlot (@ashokgehlot51) April 21, 2021

Best wishes to all Civil Servants and their families on the occasion of Civil Services Day. The task of a civil servant is not only to provide the best services for the countrymen, but also to uphold the integrity and dignity of the nation in every manner. pic.twitter.com/O60BDSsaFT — Biplab Kumar Deb (@BjpBiplab) April 21, 2021

