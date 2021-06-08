Celebrate National Best Friends Day 2021 With These Cool Quotes About Friendship:

Quote by Tennessee Williams (File Image)

“Life is partly what we make it, and partly what it is made by the friends we choose.” — Tennessee Williams

Quote by Walter Winchell (File Image)

“A real friend is one who walks in when the rest of the world walks out.” — Walter Winchell

Quote by Unknown (File Image)

“A friend is someone who understands your past, believes in your future, and accepts you just the way you are.” — Unknown

Quote by Tennessee Williams (File Image)

“Time doesn’t take away from friendship, nor does separation.” — Tennessee Williams

Quote by Helen Keller (File Image)

“True friends are never apart, maybe in distance but never in heart.” — Helen Keller

Quote by Jess C. Scott (File Image)

“Friends are the family you choose.“ — Jess C. Scott

Quote by Proverbs 27:9 (File Image)

“A sweet friendship refreshes the soul.” — Proverbs 27:9

Quote by L.M. Montgomery (File Image)

“True friends are always together in spirit.” — L.M. Montgomery

