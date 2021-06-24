Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik, his West Bengal counterpart Mamata Banerjee and other politicians from Odisha extended their greetings on the occasion of Deba Snana Purnima. Check their wishes below:

ପବିତ୍ର ସ୍ନାନ ପୂର୍ଣ୍ଣିମା ଉପଲକ୍ଷେ ସମସ୍ତଙ୍କୁ ହାର୍ଦ୍ଦିକ ଶୁଭେଚ୍ଛା ଓ ଅଭିନନ୍ଦନ। ମହାପ୍ରଭୁଙ୍କ କୃପା ଓ ଆଶୀର୍ବାଦରୁ କୋଭିଡ ସଙ୍କଟ ଶୀଘ୍ର ଦୂର ହେବା ସହ ସମସ୍ତଙ୍କ ଜୀବନ ସୁଖ, ଶାନ୍ତିରେ ଭରିଯାଉ। pic.twitter.com/GAzBeJriOp — Naveen Patnaik (@Naveen_Odisha) June 24, 2021

Heartiest greetings to all on the auspicious occasion of the Snan Yatra of Sri Sri Jagannath Dev. May the lord's blessings always be with us. Jai Jagannath 🙏🏻 — Mamata Banerjee (@MamataOfficial) June 24, 2021

ପବିତ୍ର ଦେବସ୍ନାନ ପୂର୍ଣ୍ଣିମା ଉପଲକ୍ଷେ ସମସ୍ତଙ୍କୁ ହାର୍ଦ୍ଦିକ ଶୁଭେଚ୍ଛା ଓ ଅଭିନନ୍ଦନ। ମହାପ୍ରଭୁ ଜଗନ୍ନାଥଙ୍କ କୃପା ସଦାସର୍ବଦା ଆମ ଉପରେ ବର୍ଷୁଥାଉ। ଜୟ ଜଗନ୍ନାଥ 🙏 pic.twitter.com/sSYx0SVoPB — Niranjan Patnaik (@NPatnaikOdisha) June 24, 2021

ଜୟ ଜଗନ୍ନାଥ । जय जगन्नाथ । Jai Jagannath 🙏 pic.twitter.com/NACnYfUTbO — Dharmendra Pradhan (@dpradhanbjp) June 24, 2021

ପବିତ୍ର ସ୍ନାନ ପୂର୍ଣ୍ଣିମା ଉପଲକ୍ଷେ ସମସ୍ତଙ୍କୁ ମୋର ଆନ୍ତରିକ ଶୁଭେଚ୍ଛା ଓ ଅଭିନନ୍ଦନ। ଚତୁର୍ଦ୍ଧାମୂର୍ତ୍ତିଙ୍କ ଅପାର କରୁଣାରୁ ସମସ୍ତଙ୍କ ଜୀବନ ସୁଖ ଓ ସମୃଦ୍ଧିରେ ଭରିଯାଉ। pic.twitter.com/1Iqi88aXnp — Pranab Prakash Das (@pranabpdas) June 24, 2021

