Dhanteras 2022 is here! The festival is celebrated with great pomp across the country which begins the Diwali festival in India. On this day, people worship Lord Dhanwantari, the God of Ayurveda, who blessed the earth with the knowledge and wisdom of Ayurveda for the betterment of humankind. Other than that, special puja is also performed to pray to Maa Lakshmi for good health and prosperity. According to Drik Panchang, Dhanteras 2022 will be observed on October 22 while some people claim it to be on October 23. As you celebrate the auspicious festive day, send Dhanvantari Jayanti 2022 wishes & Happy Dhanteras greetings to loved ones. Forward WhatsApp messages, Facebook quotes, HD images and GIFs on Shubh Dhanatrayodashi.

Dhanvantari Jayanti 2022 Wishes & Happy Dhanteras Greetings

Dhanvantari Jayanti 2022 (File Image)

Dhanvantari Jayanti 2022 Image Reads:

Happy Dhanvantari Jayanti (File Image)

Dhanvantari Jayanti 2022 Image Reads:

Happy Dhanteras 2022 Wishes (File Image)

Dhanteras 2022 Image Reads: Wishing a Very Happy Dhanteras to You. Sending You Warm Greetings on This Auspicious Occasion Which Marks the Beginning of a New Year Full of Celebrations.

Dhanteras 2022 Wallpapers (File Image)

Dhanteras 2022 Image Reads: May All Your Opportunities Transform Into the Best of Opportunities for You To Grow and Prosper. Wishing a Very Happy Dhanteras to You.

Dhanteras 2022 Messages (File Image)

Dhanteras 2022 Image Reads: May the Festival of Dhanteras Brighten Your Heart and Home With Happiness and Fill It With Sparkles of Happiness and Success. Warm Wishes on Dhanteras to You.

Happy Dhanteras 2022 GIFs

Dhanteras 2022 GIF (File Image)

Festival GIF for Dhanatrayodashi 2022

Happy Dhanteras 2022 GIF (File Image)

