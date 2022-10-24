President Droupadi Murmu, Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Home Minister Amit Shah and other political leaders extended their wishes on the occasion of Diwali. The festival of lights is being celebrated across the country. Several leaders took to Twitter and greeted people on Diwali and also wished that the festival brought them joy and well-being. Diwali 2022 Images & Shubh Deepavali HD Wallpapers for Free Download Online: Wish Happy Diwali With WhatsApp Stickers, GIFs, Facebook Quotes and Greetings

Diwali 2022 Wishes by Political Leaders:

सभी देशवासियों को दीवाली की हार्दिक शुभकामनाएं! प्रकाश और उमंग के इस पवित्र त्योहार पर, हम ज्ञान और ऊर्जा के दीपक को प्रज्ज्वलित करते हुए जरूरतमंद लोगों के जीवन में भी खुशियां लाने का प्रयास करें। मैं इस महापर्व पर सभी देशवासियों के जीवन में सुख-समृद्धि के लिए प्रार्थना करती हूं। — President of India (@rashtrapatibhvn) October 24, 2022

दीपावली की आप सभी को ढेरों शुभकामनाएं। प्रकाश का यह पर्व हर किसी के जीवन में खुशियां और उत्तम स्वास्थ्य लेकर आए। — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) October 24, 2022

आपके उत्तम स्वास्थ्य और खुशहाल एवं समृद्ध जीवन की मंगलकामनाओं के साथ आप सभी को दिवाली महापर्व की ढेरों शुभकामनाएँ। आपके घर में सदैव माँ लक्ष्मी जी का वास रहे। — Arvind Kejriwal (@ArvindKejriwal) October 24, 2022

प्रकाश पर्व दीपावली की हार्दिक बधाई एवं शुभकामनाएं। प्रकाश पर्व दीपावली अंधकार पर प्रकाश, अज्ञान पर ज्ञान और बुराई पर अच्छाई की विजय का प्रतीक है। यह अंधेरे से उजाले का संकल्प एवं प्रकाश का महापर्व है। दीपावली को पारस्परिक सौहार्द्र, सद्भाव और उल्लास के साथ मनाएं। — Nitish Kumar (@NitishKumar) October 24, 2022

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)