Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan participated in Diwali celebrations by lighting sparklers at a public rally in Kukshi, Dhar. The CM joined others in the festive revelry, spreading the spirit of Diwali among the public. The event showcased a festive atmosphere as Shivraj Singh Chouhan engaged in the traditional Diwali activity during the public gathering. Kali Puja 2023: West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee Takes Part in Kali Puja Prayers at Her Residence in Kolkata (Watch Video).

CM Shivraj Singh Chouhan Lights Sparklers

#WATCH | Madhya Pradesh CM Shivraj Singh Chouhan lights sparklers, along with others, at a public rally in Kukshi, Dhar. pic.twitter.com/qDeWrjX5dz — ANI (@ANI) November 12, 2023

