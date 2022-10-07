Eid-e-Milad or Eid-Milad-Un-Nabi is an important Muslim festival celebrated yearly that marks the birth of the Islamic Prophet Muhammad. The date of Milad-un-Nabi changes annually and depends on the moon sighting and the start of Rabi ul Awal. Eid-e-Milad 2022 in India will begin on Saturday, 8 October and end on Sunday, 9 October. The event is a reminder of the Prophet's compassion, empathy and teachings. Several locations across the country, especially Islamic nations, are illuminated, including lanes, mosques, and residential areas, with colourful lights. Women also adore their hands with Mehndi hues during the occasion. We have compiled last-minute Eid-e-Milad 2022 Henna ideas and Mawlid 2022 Mehndi designs below. Eid Milad Un Nabi 2022 Date in India: When Is Mawlid Holiday? Know When Prophet Mohammed's Birthday To Be Celebrated.

Eid-e-Milad 2022 Mehndi Ideas

Last-Minute Mawlid 2022 Henna Designs

DIY Eid-Milad-Un-Nabi 2022 Mehendi Styles

