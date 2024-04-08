Eid al-Fitr is a time of celebration for millions of Muslims around the world, marking the end of the holy month of Ramadan or Ramzan. The Eid al-Fitr 2024 date is declared once the moon is sighted, and this year, it's expected to be on April 10 or 11, depending on the moon sighting. Eid is an important celebration for Muslims, signifying the end of fasting in Ramadan. Eid al-Fitr also marks the start of Shawwal, the tenth month of the Islamic calendar. During Eid, people greet each other with ‘Eid Mubarak,’ meaning ‘Happy Eid’ or ‘Blessed Eid,’ reflecting the festive spirit. The celebration begins with special prayers, followed by family gatherings, forgiveness requests, and enjoying traditional foods. It's a beautiful way to connect during this joyful time. To celebrate with loved ones, share Eid Mubarak 2024 greetings in advance. Send wishes, greetings, messages, quotes, wallpapers, and images to spread joy and blessings. Eid al-Fitr 2024 Celebrations Around the World: Exploring the Rich Diversity of Customs and Traditions Across Various Countries and Cultures.

Eid Mubarak Images

Eid (Photo Credits: File Photo)

Eid Mubarak Messages

Eid (Photo Credits: File Photo)

Eid Mubarak Wishes

Eid (Photo Credits: File Photo)

Eid Mubarak Greetings

Eid (Photo Credits: File Photo)

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)