Is September 5 a stock market holiday? Is the share market open or closed for trading on account of Eid-e-Milad 2025? If you're looking for answers to these questions, then you have come to the right place. As per the trading holidays declared by the National Stock Exchange (NSE) and Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE) for 2025, both exchanges will remain open for trading on Friday, September 5. Investors and traders can continue with their stock market activities without disruptions as the equity, derivatives, and currency markets will function as usual. The question as to whether the stock market will remain open or shut comes as September 5 is a bank holiday for Eid-e-Milad, the birth anniversary of Prophet Muhammad, which will be observed today in several states nationwide. Bank Holiday on September 5: Are Banks Closed on Friday for Eid-E-Milad and Thiruvonam? Know What RBI Bank Holiday List Says.

Is Stock Market Open or Closed on September 5 for Eid-e-Milad 2025?

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, fact checks and information from social media world, including Twitter (X), Instagram and Youtube. The above post contains publicly available embedded media, directly from the user's social media account and the views appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY.)