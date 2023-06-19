For residents of the UAE, vacation time has arrived early as the Eid Al Adha break occurs right before the summer break. The Islamic holiday will be observed in the UAE with a six-day weekend from Tuesday, June 27, to Sunday, July 2. Meanwhile, the UAE government has further announced a 4-day holiday for the private sector employees on the occasion. "The Ministry of Human Resources and Emiratisation (MOHRE) announced a public paid holiday for the private sector from 27 June to 30 June on the occasion of Arafat Day and Eid Al Adha", said an official statement issued by UAE government. Eid al-Adha 2023 Moon Sighting in Saudi Arabia: Dhul Hijjah Crescent Sighted in KSA, Eid Ul Azha to Fall on June 28.

Eid Al Adha 2023 Holiday in UAE

With the #EidAlAdha break falling just before the summer holiday in the #UAE, vacation time has come early for residents. The UAE will have a six-day weekend to mark the Islamic festival — from Tuesday, June 27, till Sunday, July 2.https://t.co/J4XecMHJKP pic.twitter.com/68Cqp4VooK — Khaleej Times (@khaleejtimes) June 19, 2023

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)