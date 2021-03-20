The March Equinox is known as the Vernal Equinox or Spring Equinox in the Northern Hemisphere and as the Autumnal Equinox in the Southern Hemisphere. Yes, we are celebrating the spring as well as fall seasons. Search engine giants are sending out a lovely reminder to celebrate both the seasons in respective hemispheres by presenting lovely doodles.

Check Out Fall Season 2021 Google Doodle:

Fall 2021 Google Doodle (Photo Credits: Google)

Also, Check Out Spring Season 2021 Google Doodle:

Spring 2021 Google Doodle (Photo Credits: Google)

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)