Many across the globe have already begun preparing for New Year’s Eve celebrations to welcome 2025 with open arms. While some countries are still a day or just a few hours away from the new year, others have already ushered it in and are celebrating the start of a new chapter. Countries like Kiribati, Tonga, Samoa, and New Zealand have already entered 2025. Now, Fiji joins them in celebrating the arrival of the new year. The country is welcoming New Year 2025 ahead of many other countries. Midnight in Fiji on January 1, 2025 is 05:30 PM IST on December 31, 2024. First and Last Countries To Celebrate New Year 2025: Which Is the First Country To Enter New Year? Know When January 1 Begins Around the World at Different Time Zones.

Fiji Welcomes New Year 2025

