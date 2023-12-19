On the occasion of Goa Liberation Day 2023, President Droupadi Murmu took to X and extended greetings to the people of the state. Taking to X, the Indian President said that the entire nation pays homage to the martyrs who laid down their lives for the liberation of Goa from colonial rule. "We salute the freedom fighters and our armed forces for their exemplary courage and sacrifice. I wish a bright future to the residents of this beautiful state," President Murmu added. Navy Gifts 30-foot Long INS Mormugao Model to Goa on Eve of Liberation Day.

Wish Bright Future to the Residents of This Beautiful State

On Goa Liberation Day, the nation pays homage to the martyrs who laid down their lives for liberation of Goa from colonial rule. We salute the freedom fighters and our armed forces for their exemplary courage and sacrifce. I wish a bright future to the residents of this beautiful… — President of India (@rashtrapatibhvn) December 19, 2023

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)