In the pilgrim town of Dwarka in Gujarat, as many as 37,000 women from Ahir community participated in Maha Raas event on Sunday, December 24. According to a statement issued by Akhil Bharatiya Ahirani Maharas Sanghathan, the organiser of the event, the Raas is being performed in honour of Banasur's daughter and Lord Krishna's daughter-in-law named Usha. Navratri 2023: Amit Shah Attends ‘Raas Garba’ in Gujarat’s Ahmedabad (Watch Video).

37,000 Women From Ahir Community Perform Maha Raas in Dwarka

#WATCH | Gujarat: 37000 women from the Ahir community performed Maha Raas in Dwarka pic.twitter.com/Ta19lRhhiR — ANI (@ANI) December 24, 2023

