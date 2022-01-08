Millions of Sikhs worldwide will observe Guru Gobind Singh Jayanti 2022 on Sunday. According to the Nanakshahi calendar, Guru Gobind Singh Ji Gurpurab 2022, also known as 356th Prakash Parv marking the birth anniversary of the tenth Sikh Guru will fall on January 9 this year. People share with each other lovely festive greetings and quotes by the Sikh Guru. They also share images and HD wallpapers of Guru Gobind Singh Ji celebrating Gurupurab. This is why bring you a collection of Guru Gobind Singh Jayanti 2022 images, Gurpurab 2022 HD wallpapers, 356th Prakash Parv images, Guru Gobind Singh Ji quotes, WhatsApp status video, WhatsApp messages, Facebook status and banner, all for free download online. Latest Guru Gobind Singh Jayanti 2022 Wishes & 356th Prakash Parv HD Images: WhatsApp Stickers, GIFs, SMS, Facebook Status Messages To Celebrate Tenth Sikh Guru’s Birth Anniversary.

WhatsApp Message Reads: If You Are Determined, the Victory Shall Be Yours – Guru Gobind Singh. Heartiest Gurpurab Greetings.

WhatsApp Message Reads: It Is Only by the Benevolence of People Around You That You Have an Entity Called ‘You’ – Guru Gobind Singh. Guru Gobind Singh Ji De Parkash Parb Di Wadhai.

WhatsApp Message Reads: May Guru Gobind Singh Ji Be Your Guiding Star Through Your Life and May He Shower Blessings on You This Gurpurab. Happy Guru Gobind Singh Jayanti

WhatsApp Message Reads: May the Teaching of the Guru Reflect Goodness and Compassion in You and Bring Into Your Life, the Glow of Happiness & Prosperity.

WhatsApp Message Reads: Celebrate Gurpurab With Your Loved Ones, Friends & Family and Enjoy Guru Gobind Singh Ji’s Divine Love And Blessings. Happy Guru Gobind Singh Jayanti.

WhatsApp Message Reads: On This Auspicious Occasion of the Birthday of Sh. Guru Gobind Singh Ji, I Wish To Convey You All My Heartiest Wishes. Happy Guru Gobind Singh Jayanti.

