Guru Gobind Singh Jayanti (also known as Guru Gobind Singh Ji Prakash Parv or Guru Gobind Singh Gurpurab) will be observed on Sunday, January 9, 2022, according to Nanakshahi Calendar. Guru Gobind Singh Jayanti 2022 will mark the 356th Prakash Parv or the birth anniversary of the tenth Sikh Guru. Guru Gobind Singh, born Gobind Rai, was also a spiritual master, warrior, poet and philosopher. He founded the Sikh warrior community called Khalsa in 1699 and introduced the Five Ks, the five items or articles of faith that Khalsa Sikhs wear at all times. Sikhs worldwide celebrate his birth anniversary with utmost joy, respect and fervour. Here’s a collection of Guru Gobind Singh Jayanti 2022 greetings, 356th Prakash Parv images, Guru Gobind Singh Ji Gurpurab images, Happy Guru Gobind Singh Jayanti 2022 HD wallpapers, WhatsApp stickers, SMS, GIF greetings and Facebook status messages to share it your family and friends.

Ahead of the festivity day, search engine platforms are flooded with keywords such as 356th Prakash Utsav images, Guru Gobind Singh Ji Gurpurab 2022 Nanakshahi Calendar date, Guru Gobind Singh Jayanti 2022 wishes, Guru Gobind Singh Jayanti 2022 in Hindi greetings, Guru Gobind Singh Jayanti wishes in Punjabi language, Guru Gobind Singh Jayanti message, Guru Gobind Singh Jayanti GIF, Happy Guru Gobind Singh Jayanti GIF, Guru Gobind Singh Ji Gurpurab 2022 wishes, and so on. Well, here you go.

WhatsApp Message Reads: May Guru Gobind Singh Ji Bless You and Your Family With Joy, Peace and Happiness for Eternity; May He Inspire Us To Be a Better Human Being. Happy Gurpurab!

WhatsApp Message Reads: May Wahe Guru Shower His Blessings on You! Happy Guru Gobind Singh Jayanti!

WhatsApp Message Reads: May Guru Gobind Singh Ji Give You the Courage and Strength To Fight Evil and Always Stand by the Side of Truth. Wishing You a Very Happy Gurpurab

WhatsApp Message Reads: As a Sikh, You Cannot Forgo the Option of Doing Good for Society at Large. Do Good, Even if It Takes Your Life Away – Guru Gobind Singh

WhatsApp Message Reads: Heartiest Wishes to You and Your Family on the Auspicious Occasion of Gurpurab!

How to Download Guru Gobind Singh Jayanti WhatsApp Stickers Online?

You can download the latest stickers for WhatsApp to celebrate 356th Prakash Parv of Guru Gobind Singh Ji and share it with your friends and family. Simply head to Play Store and search for ‘Guru Gobind Singh Jayanti’ and download. You can also click here to download the Guru Gobind Singh Jayanti 2022 WhatsApp Stickers. Happy Prakash Parv!

