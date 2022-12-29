Happy Guru Gobind Singh Jayanti 2022! Guru Gobind Singh Ji was the 10th Sikh Guru, and Sikhs celebrate the birth anniversaries of their Gurus as their Parkash Utsav or Gurupurab. There is some confusion regarding his birth anniversary due to the change from the Julian calendar to the Gregorian calendar. Still, Sikhs will celebrate Guru Gobind Singh Ji’s Gurupurab 2022 on December 29, 2022. Guru Gobind Singh Ji was known for standing against the atrocities of the Muslims and the forced conversions by them. On Guru Gobind Singh Gurupurab 2022, share these images and HD wallpapers for free download online as wishes, greetings and WhatsApp messages to celebrate his birth anniversary. Gurgaddi Diwas Guru Gobind Singh Ji 2022 Wishes and Greetings: Share WhatsApp Messages, Images and HD Wallpapers To Celebrate the 10th and Last Sikh Guru.

