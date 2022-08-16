Happy Hal Shashthi 2022! It is almost time to celebrate the birthday of Lord Balrama, the elder brother of Lord Krishna. The day is also known as Balaram Jayanti. This year, Hal Shashthi or Balaram Jayanti 2022 falls on August 17, a day before Krishna Janmashtami takes place on August 18, 2022. As we celebrate the auspicious day of Hal Shashthi, here’s a collection of Hal Shashthi images, Happy Hal Shashthi 2022 greetings, Happy Balaram Jayanti 2022 wishes, Balaram Jayanti images, HD wallpapers, SMS and WhatsApp messages.

Happy Hal Shashthi 2022 Wishes For Family

Happy Hal Shashthi 2022 (File Image)

Happy Balaram Jayanti 2022 Messages For Family

Balaram Jayanti Wishes (File Image)

Happy Hal Shashthi 2022 Greetings For Loved Ones

Happy Hal Shashthi 2022 (File Image)

Happy Balaram Jayanti 2022 Messages For Family

Balaram Jayanti Wishes (File Image)

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)