Diwali, also called the festival of lights or Deepavali, usually falls between October and November annually. It’s a five-day festival that starts with Dhanteras and ends with Bhai Dooj. People adorn their houses with beautiful Rangolis, diyas, candles and lights during this festival and illuminating all the houses together in the neighbourhood preaches the message of friendship and togetherness. While there are many legends and mythologies associated with Diwali, a major belief is that this was the day when Lord Rama returned to his house in Ayodhya after defeating Ravana on Dussehra. As you prepare to celebrate this festival, here are Happy Diwali 2022 messages and Laxmi Puja greetings that you can share as Shubh Deepavali wishes, images and HD wallpapers with your friends and family on Badi Diwali. Happy Diwali 2022 Wishes & Shubh Deepavali Greetings: Share Laxmi Puja WhatsApp Messages, Images and HD Wallpapers and Facebook Status Pictures With Loved Ones.

Happy Diwali 2022 Messages and Laxmi Puja Greetings

Happy Diwali Wishes (File Image)

WhatsApp Message Reads: On the Occasion of Diwali, I Wish That All Your Dreams Come True. I Wish That You Find Eternal Happiness in Life. Happy Diwali to You.

Happy Diwali Wishes (File Image)

WhatsApp Message Reads: Wishing a Very Happy Diwali to You. May the Incredible Charm of Diwali Stay With You Forever and Keep Showering You With Happiness and Smiles.

Happy Diwali 2022 Messages in Hindi (File Image)

Shubh Deepavali 2022 Message in Hindi Reads: Maa Laxmi Aur Shri Ganesh Ka Ashirvad Bana Rahe Aap Par Har Pal. Deepavali Ka Tyohar Saja Ho Khushiyon Se Har Pal.

DIwali 2022 Ki Hardik Shubhkamnaye (File Image)

Shubh Deepavali 2022 Message in Hindi Reads: Mubarak Ho Diwali Ka Yeh Tyohar Par. Barse Khushiyan Tum Par Har Baar… Nayi Umeed Aur Manzilein Ho Tumko Haasil. Diwali Ki Dher Saari Badhai!

Happy Diwali 2022 Warm Wishes (File Image)

Message Reads: “May the Celebrations of Diwali Never End for You and Fill Your Life With Happiness, Glory, Prosperity and Smiles. Wishing a Warm Diwali to You.” – Unknown

Happy Diwali 2022 Wishes & WhatsApp Messages: Share Greetings With Your Loved Ones on This Occasion

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)