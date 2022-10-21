Diwali 2022 will be celebrated from October 22 (Dhanteras 2022) to October 26 (Bhau Beej 2022). While each of the five days of the Diwali 2022 celebration is focused on different elements, the most important day of Diwali is the day of Lakshmi Puja, on October 24. To celebrate this festival of light, which is believed to fill one’s life with prosperity and happiness, people often share Happy Diwali 2022 wishes and Laxmi Puja WhatsApp messages, Shubh Deepavali 2022 greetings, Diwali Special images and HD wallpapers and Diwali 2022 Facebook status pictures. Diwali 2022 Calendar With All Dates & Timings: Dhanteras, Choti Diwali, Lakshmi Puja, Govardhan Puja and Bhai Dooj - From Shubh Muhurat to Significance, Know All About the Five-Day Hindu Festival.

Diwali is celebrated as the festival of light across the country, with people donning bright and colourful new clothes, decorating their houses with lights and diyas, drawing the most extravagant rangolis, and sometimes indulging in bursting firecrackers to celebrate the continued victory of good over evil. Diwali celebrations usually begin with Dhanteras, an auspicious day to buy gold, silver and other big-ticket purchases for the house or business. The festival goes on with Kali Chaudas (October 23), Lakshmi Puja or Badi Diwali on October 24, Dev Deepavali on October 25 and finally Bhai Dooj or Bhau Beej on October 26. This day is also celebrated as the Gujarati New Year 2022!

Happy Diwali 2022 Wishes and Deepavali 2022 Greetings

WhatsApp Message Reads: Wishing You and Your Family a Very Prosperous and Happy Diwali. May Maa Laxmi and Lord Ganesh Bless You With All That You Deserve.

WhatsApp Message Reads: On the Occasion of Diwali, I Wish That All Your Dreams Come True. I Wish That You Find Eternal Happiness in Life. Happy Diwali to You.

WhatsApp Message Reads: Wishing a Very Happy Diwali to You. May the Incredible Charm of Diwali Stay With You Forever and Keep Showering You With Happiness and Smiles.

WhatsApp Message Reads: May the Celebrations of Diwali Bring Along Eternal Happiness, Joy, Smile, Success and Peace for You and Your Loved Ones. A Very Happy Diwali to You.

WhatsApp Message Reads: Happy Diwali! May This Festival Infuse You With Positivity and Bless You With Success. Here's Wishing You Good and Happy Times With Your Loved Ones.

Diwali is known as a festival that not only brings families together but also offers the community a reason to get together and bond. This is the reason that people are sure to share greetings and wishes with each other during this festival. We hope that these wishes and messages add to the love, light and happiness of Diwali 2022 celebrations. Happy Diwali 2022!

