Engineer's Day is celebrated on September 15 every year to honour all the engineers who've brought several innovations to ensure the infrastructural development of the country. Engineer's Day 2022 marks 160th birth anniversary of Sir Mokshagundam Visvesvaraya, the first civil engineer of India. So, celebrate Visvesvaraya Jayanti 2022 by sending Happy Engineer's Day quotes, WhatsApp messages, Visvesvaraya Jayanti greetings & Engineer's Day 2022 wallpapers to loved ones. Get Happy Engineer’s Day 2022 wishes & HD images for free download online.

Happy Engineer’s Day 2022 Wishes & HD Images

Engineer's Day 2022 Messages (File Image)

Engineer's Day 2022 Quote Reads: People Who Investigate the World With Their Intellect and Pen Are Engineers. Cheers to Engineers!

Engineer's Day 2022 Wallpapers (File Image)

Engineer's Day 2022 Quote Reads: Happy Engineer's Day to All the Engineers. We Salute Your Great Ideas and Innovations That Have Truly Changed Our Lives.

Engineer's Day 2022 Greetings (File Image)

Engineer's Day 2022 Quote Reads: Engineering Encompasses Moral Studies of Intellectual Life in Addition to the Study of 45 Disciplines. Happy Engineer's Day!

Engineer's Day 2022 Wishes (File Image)

Engineer's Day 2022 Quote Reads: Today Is the Day To Appreciate Engineers Who Provide Technology To Make Our Lives Easier, More Comfortable, and More Straightforward.

Engineer's Day 2022 Messages (File Image)

Engineer's Day 2022 Quote Reads: Everyone Claims That Engineering Is As Simple as Strolling in a Park. However, Only Engineers Are Aware of the Park's Name, Jurassic Park. Happy Engineer's Day!

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)