Be it a normal house party or special birthday party, beer is one of the coolest beverages which everyone can enjoy. To honour the existence of beer, Internation Beer Day is celebrated by millions of beer lovers on August 6 every year. So today, to celebrate the coolest and oldest alcoholic drink with full spirit, one can share some interesting quotes, wishes, greetings, WhatsApp messages and images with their friends and family. Take a look:

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)