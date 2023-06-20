Ratha Yatra is an important and one of the most popular Hindu festivals organised yearly at the famous Jagannatha temple in Odisha’s Puri. According to the Hindu lunar calendar, Rath Yatra is celebrated on the Dwitiya Tithi during Shukla Paksha of Ashada month. This year Rath Yatra will be celebrated on June 20. Rath Yatra is also known as Chariot Festival or Puri Rath Yatra. As we celebrate Jagannath Rath Yatra 2023, here are some wishes, greetings, quotes, messages, images and wallpapers for you to share with your family and friends. Jagannath Rath Yatra 2023 Date in Puri: Know Rath Yatra History, Significance and More About Odisha's Famous Chariot Festival.

Rath Yatra 2023 Wishes and Greetings

Rath Yatra Wishes (Photo Credits: File Image)

WhatsApp Message Reads: May All Your Hard Times Come to an End, and You Are Showered With Prosperity, Success, and Happiness. Devote Yourself to the Prayers of Supreme Authority. Happy Rath Yatra.

Rath Yatra Wishes (Photo Credits: File Image)

WhatsApp Message Reads: May the Wheels of the Chariot of Lord Jagannath Bring Joy, Peace, and Success in Your Life.

Rath Yatra Wishes 2023 (Photo Credits: File Image)

WhatsApp Message Reads: May Lord Jagannath Shower His Blessings on You and Your Family on the Auspicious Occasion of Rath Yatra. Happy Rath Yatra!

Rath Yatra Wishes 2023 (Photo Credits: File Image)

WhatsApp Message Reads: Wishing You and Your Family Happiness and Good Health on the Auspicious Day of Rath Yatra

Rath Yatra Wishes 2023 (Photo Credits: File Image)

WhatsApp Message Reads: On This Auspicious Day, May Lord Jagannath Remove All Obstacles From Your Path and Bless You With Success, Happiness, and Prosperity.

