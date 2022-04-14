Jur Sital or Jude Sheetal also observed as Aakhar Bochhor is marks the New Year for Hindus from the Mithila region. The festive occasion which will be celebrated on Thursday, 14th of April, falls as per the Tirhuta Panchang calendar used in the Mithila region. On Jur Sital, the kitchen is closed and the stove goddess is allowed to cool, cleaned, worshipped and then given rest. The festivities start with Satuani, which is a traditional harvest festival that celebrates the rabi crop. As we celebrate the Maithili New Year 2022 we have curated HD images, messages, quotes, wallpapers, WhatsApp status, and much more that you can download for free! Jur Sital 2022 Date in India: When Is Satuani Festival? Know Significance, Traditions and Celebrations Related to Maithili New Year.

Jur Sital 2022 Messages

Jur Sital 2022 Greetings (File Image)

HD Wallpaper Reads: Here's Wishing that the New Year Will Bring Joy, Love, Peace, and Happiness to You. Jur Sital

Happy Jur Sital 2022 HD Images

Jur Sital 2022 SMS (File Image)

HD Wallpaper Reads: Happy Jur Sital. Enjoy this Special Time of Year With Those You Love, and May the Lord Bless You All with a Happy and Healthy New Year.

Jur Sital 2022 HD Wallpapers

Jur Sital 2022 Wishes (File Image)

HD Picture Reads: Happy Jur Sital. Enjoy this Special Time of Year With Those You Love, and May the Lord Bless You All with a Happy and Healthy New Year.

Jur Sital 2022 WhatsApp Messages

Jur Sital 2022 Wishes (File Image)

Facebook Status Reads: May God Bless Your Family with Prosperity, Good Health, and Happiness in the New Year. Happy Jur Sital

Jur Sital 2022 Quotes

Jur Sital 2022 SMS (File Image)

WhatsApp SMS Reads: May God Help You Strengthen Your Bond with Family and Friends this New Year. Wishing You a Very Happy Jur Sital.

Jur Sital 2022 Greetings: HD Images, Quotes, Messages & Wishes To Celebrate the Maithili New Year

How to Download Hindu New Year WhatsApp Stickers Online?

You can download Hindu New Year WhatsApp Stickers online on Play Store. Here is the download link. You can use these festive packs to wish your family and friends Happy Jur Sital on Maithili New Year!

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)