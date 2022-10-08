Bengali Lakshmi Puja that falls during the Sharad Purnima of Shukla Paksha of Ashwin month is also called Lokkhi Puja. The auspicious Kojagiri Puja holds significance in Bengali culture as they worship Maa Lokkhi or Maa Lakshmi on this day to pray for wealth and prosperity. As Lokkhi Puja 2022 will be observed on October 9, Sunday, send Kojagiri Purnima images, WhatsApp messages, Sharad Purnima quotes & HD wallpapers to your friends and family. Forward Happy Lokkhi Puja 2022 wishes & Bengali Lakshmi Puja greetings that we present to you below.

