Kojagiri Puja is celebrated on full moon day of Ashwin month when people welcome Goddess Lakshmi to their houses. Kojagiri Lakshmi Puja 2022 falls on October 9, Sunday. Devotees worship the Hindu Goddess of wealth, Maa Lakshmi on this fasting day. Kojagiri Vrat is kept on Kojagiri Purnima which is observed under the moonlight after the fasting day. Celebrate Kojagiri Lakshmi Puja by sending Maa Lakshmi images, WhatsApp greetings & HD wallpapers to friends and family. Forward Kojagiri Purnima 2022 wishes & Happy Sharad Purnima messages to your loved ones.

Kojagiri Lakshmi Puja 2022 Wishes & Messages

Sharad Purnima Quotes (File Image)

WhatsApp Message Reads: Warm Wishes on Sharad Purnima to You… May the Softness of Moonshine Bring Along Happiness, Health and Joy in Your Life.

Kojagiri Puja Messages (File Image)

WhatsApp Message Reads: May There Be Happiness and Glory Surrounding You and Your Loved Ones by the Blessings of Maa Laxmi. Wishing a Blessed Kojagiri Lakshmi Puja to You.

Kojagiri Puja 2022 Greetings (File Image)

WhatsApp Message Reads: Let Us Celebrate This Day Dedicated to the Goddess of Wealth, Maa Lakshmi, As She Showers Her Blessings of Prosperity and Success on Her Devotees. Happy Kojagiri Lakshmi Puja!

Happy Kojagiri Puja 2022 Messages (File Image)

WhatsApp Message Reads: May the Goddess of Luck and Prosperity Maa Lakhsmi Bring Joy to You and Your Family on This Day. Happy Kojagiri Lakshmi Puja!

Happy Kojagiri Purnima 2022 Wishes (File Image)

WhatsApp Message Reads: Celebrate the Festive Occasion of Kojagiri Lakshmi Puja With Your Loved Ones by Offering Prayers to Maa Laxmi and Seeking Her Blessings and Love. Happy Kojagiri Lakshmi Puja.

