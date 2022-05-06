National Nurses Week 2022 kicks off on May 6, Friday and lasts until May 12, the same day when International Nurses Day is observed commemorating the birthday of Florence Nightingale, the founder of the modern nursing profession. The first day of the week is celebrated as National Nurses Day. It is a highly significant week as one acknowledges the importance of nurses, and their immense contributions and achievements. Often dubbed as the silent yet strong heroes, nurses deserve all the acknowledgement, respect and recognition. Let us celebrate National Nurses Day 2022 expressing our gratitude by sharing ‘Thank You’ quotes and messages. Feel free to post and thank these nurses throughout the special week. This collection of Happy Nurses Day 2022 images, and Nurses Day 2022 wishes and greetings is available for free download online.

National Nurses Day 2022 Wishes (Photo Credit: File Image)

WhatsApp Message Reads: Being a Nurse Is a Profession Full of Challenges and I Just Want You To Know How Much We Appreciate All That You Do! Happy National Nurses Day!

Happy Nurses Day 2022 (File Image)

WhatsApp Message Reads: The Passion You Have for the Patients in Your Care Is Amazing. Thank You for All That You Do. Happy National Nurses Day 2022!

Representational Image (Photo Credits: Pexels)

WhatsApp Message Reads: Thank You for Everything You Do. You Are a True Hero. Happy National Nurses Day 2022!

National Nurses Day (Photo Credits: File Image)

WhatsApp Message Reads: Since It’s Nurses Week, It’s the Perfect Time To Let You Know That All of Your Hard Work at the Hospital Is Appreciated. Happy Nurses Day 2022!

National Nurses Day (Photo Credits: File Image)

WhatsApp Message Reads: On Nurses Day, I Want To Thank You for Your Service and Dedication to Keeping Us All Healthy! Happy National Nurses Day 2022!

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)