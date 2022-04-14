Pana Sankranti also known by the names, Vishuva Sankrant or Maha Bishuba Sankranti marks the traditional New Year day for Odia people. The festival is named after ‘Pana,’ the main fruit drink which is prepared in Odisha’s traditional culture. To celebrate the occasion of Odia New Year 2022, popular sand artist Sudarsan Pattnaik shared a wonderful sand art of Lord Jagannatha on his official Twitter handle. The caption of the post reads" May Mahaprabhu Jagannatha bless all on #OdiaNewYear". The Padma Shree awardee has expressed his greetings to all Odia people with a hashtag and showcasing one of the incarnations of Lord Vishnu. Pana Sankranti 2022 in Odisha: Date, Significance, Traditions and Celebrations Related to Maha Vishuba Sankranti or Odia New Year.

Have A Look At The Beautiful Sand Art, Here:

ଓଡିଆ ନବବର୍ଷର ଅଭିନନ୍ଦନ । ଜୟ ଜଗନ୍ନାଥ । May Mahaprabhu Jagannatha bless all on #OdiaNewYear.🙏 pic.twitter.com/n2w2iNWcVU — Sudarsan Pattnaik (@sudarsansand) April 14, 2022

