Happy Ramadan 2021! As the Ramzan crescent moon has been sighted in Saudi Arabia and some other places, the holy month has officially begun for some today on April 13. Netizens share Ramzan wishes, greetings, Ramadan Kareem messages and Chand Mubarak HD images with quotes. "Ramzan Mubarak" messages take over Twitter as the holy month begins in some parts of the world after the moon sighting. You can also check out some shayari (poetry), Urdu messages, wishes, greetings, SMS, WhatsApp DP and Facebook images to send to your loved ones.

Ramzan Wishes, Greetings, Ramadan Kareem Messages and Chand Mubarak HD Images With Quotes Take Over Twitter As The Holy Month Begins in Some Parts of The World After The Moon Sighting. Check Tweets:

Happy Ramadan to all my Muslim friends 🙏🏻🙏🏻#Ramadan pic.twitter.com/BYUARTRSSc — ravinder singh (@RaviSinghKA) April 13, 2021

Ramzan Mubarak

May Allah Grant Your Du'as This Ramadan. pic.twitter.com/NIuxnLhPsQ — Islamic Strength (@islamicstrength) April 13, 2021

Happy Ramadan!

Wishing you and your family the blessings of Ramadan!! 🤲🏻🌙✨🌹 Ramadan Mubarak ☪️ to those who are celebrating this festival 🤗🥰 Was Khatri Threatening SSR #JusticeForSushantSinghRajput pic.twitter.com/856ElFaXn5 — Mou_Sush 🌼🧚🏼‍♀️💫🌸 🇮🇳🇺🇸 (@ConfidenceDutta) April 13, 2021

