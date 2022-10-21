Vasu Baras embarks on the five-day Deepavali festival in the country which is dedicated to worshipping cows. Known as Govatsa Dwadashi, Vasu Baras 2022 falls on October 21, Friday. On this day, people paint the cows in different colours and refrain from consuming any dairy products as a part of the festive day customs. Celebrate Vagh Baras by sharing WhatsApp messages, festival greetings & SMS with loved ones. Forward Happy Govatsa Dwadashi 2022 wishes & Vagh Baras greetings to your friends and family. Get Happy Vasu Baras 2022 images & HD wallpapers for free download online.

Happy Vasu Baras 2022 Images & HD Wallpapers

Govatsa Dwadashi 2022 Wishes (File Image)

Vasu Baras 2022 Image Reads: I Pray That Lord Vishnu Protects Our Lovely Family From Evil and Blesses Us With Fortune and Prosperity. Happy Vagh Baras 2022!

Haopy Vasu Baras 2022 Greetings (File Image)

Vasu Baras 2022 Image Reads: Gaayon Kee Seva Karo, Roj Navao Sheesh, Khush Hokar Dengee Tumhen, Ve Laakhon Aasheesh. Govatsa Dwadashi Ki Shubhkamnaye!

Happy Vasu Baras 2022 Wishes (File Image)

Vasu Baras 2022 Image Reads: Gau Paali Tab Hi Bane Kanha Ji Gopal, Doodh Dahi Se Ve Karein Sabko Malamaal. Vasu Baras ki Hardik Badhai.

Govatsa Dwadashi 2022 Messages (File Image)

Vasu Baras 2022 Image Reads: May the Blessing of Shri Vallabha Always Be With You All. Happy Vagh Baras to Everyone Celebrating!

Vagh Baras 2022 Greetings (File Image)

Vasu Baras 2022 Image Reads: Wishing You a Lovely Vagh Baras Full of Happiness and Prosperity. Best Wishes to Everyone. Happy Vagh Baras!

