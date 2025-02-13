On the occasion of World Radio Day today, February 13, Prime Minister Narendra Modi took to X (formerly Twitter) to extend World Radio Day greetings. In his post, PM Narendra Modi said that radio has been a timeless lifeline for several people. "From news and culture to music and storytelling, it is a powerful medium that celebrates creativity," his post read. The Indian Prime Minister also said that he compliments all those associated with the world of radio. Every year, World Radio Day is celebrated on February 13. This year, the theme is "Radio and Climate Change". World Radio Day 2025 Date & Theme: Know History And Significance Of The Day That Highlights The Importance Of Radio.

Happy World Radio Day, Says PM Modi

Happy World Radio Day! Radio has been a timeless lifeline for several people—informing, inspiring and connecting people. From news and culture to music and storytelling, it is a powerful medium that celebrates creativity. I compliment all those associated with the world of… — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) February 13, 2025

