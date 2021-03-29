ITBP Troops Celebrate Holi:

#WATCH: ITBP troops celebrated the festival of #Holi at an altitude of 17,000 feet near Galwan in Ladakh today. (Source: Indo-Tibetan Border Police) pic.twitter.com/Az4aENNQ4j — ANI (@ANI) March 29, 2021

ITBP Troops Celebrate Holi At An Altitude of 17,000 Feet:

