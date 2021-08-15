Indian Independence Day 2021 is celebrated on Sunday and people have been busy exchanging wishes and greetings with family, friends, colleagues and neighbours. There are many who are searching for India Independence Day images with Jai Hind quotes and text. Here's a bunch of Independence Day 2021 wishes with Jai Hind message, WhatsApp status video, greetings, quotes and wishes to send '15 August ki Badhai'. Happy 75th Independence Day! India Independence Day 2021: Sudarsan Pattnaik Shares Sand Art Created by His Students at Odisha's Puri Beach (Watch Video).

Jai Hind Photos and HD Wallpapers

Happy Independence Day (File Image)

WhatsApp Message Reads: Freedom Cannot Be Bought by Money. We Earned Ours Through Years of Struggle Against the British Raj. Let Us Remember All Those Who Fought for Our Country. Jai Hind!

Independence Day 2021 (File Image)

WhatsApp Message Reads: A Big Salute to All the Soldiers Who Sacrificed Their Lives for Our Independence! Jai Hind!

Happy Independence Day (File Image)

WhatsApp Message Reads: Never Forget the Sacrifice of Our Freedom Fighters Who Formed This Country. Jai Hind!

