On January 15, 2023, India will celebrate the 75th Indian Army Day in India. The day is celebrated with parades and military shows in New Delhi and the headquarters. On January 15, 1949, Field Marshal Kodandera M Cariappa took over as the first Commander in Chief of the Indian Army from General Francis Bucher, the last British commander in Chief of India. Since then, this day has been marked as a day to salute the valiant soldiers who sacrificed their lives to protect the country and its citizens. As you pay respect to the country's soldiers, we at LatestLY have curated messages that you can send to one and all to wish them Happy Army Day 2023. Here is a collection of WhatsApp messages, images, HD wallpapers, greetings, wishes and SMS that you can download and send to your friends and relatives. Indian Army Day 2023 Date and Significance: Know All About History of the Day and How KM Cariappa Became the First Indian Commander-in-Chief of the Indian Army.

Indian Army Day 2023 Wishes & Greetings

Indian Army Day 2023 Wishes (File Image)

WhatsApp Message Reads: Let Us Celebrate Indian Army Day by Saluting All the Army Men for Their Bravery, Dedication, and Patriotism.

Indian Army Day 2023 Greetings (File Image)

WhatsApp Message Reads: Warriors Are Not Conceived; They Are Made in the Indian Army. Happy Indian Army Day.

Indian Army Day 2023 Messages (File Image)

WhatsApp Message Reads: Indian Army Day Always Reminds Us of All Our Heroes Who Stand Strong To Keep Us Safe. Happy Indian Army Day!

Indian Army Day 2023 Images (File Image)

WhatsApp Message Reads: Let Us Come Together To Celebrate National Army Day To Honour Our Brave Soldiers Who Are the Reason Behind Our Pride and Our Smiles. Happy Indian Army Day!

Indian Army Day 2023 HD Wallpapers (File Image)

WhatsApp Message Reads: Saluting All the Army Men for Their Bravery, Dedication and Patriotism. Happy Indian Army Day!

