International Day for the Elimination of Violence Against Women is marked annually on 25 November to raise and boost awareness among the general public around the globe that females are subjected to sexual abuse, domestic violence and other forms of brutality. This year the occasion falls on Friday. The UN Secretary-General and UN Women have led this occasion since 2008. This year the global event's theme is "UNiTE! Activism to End Violence against Women & Girls!" Here's our collection of International Day for the Elimination of Violence Against Women 2022 messages, HD Images, SMS, quotes and sayings. International Day for the Elimination of Violence Against Women 2022 Date and Theme: Know History and Significance of the UN-Designated Global Event.

International Day for the Elimination of Violence Against Women 2022 Quotes

International Day for the Elimination of Violence Against Women 2022 Messages

Violence Against Women Is an Everyday Reality, Act Now, Always, and Forever Before It's Too Late. – Unknown

International Day for the Elimination of Violence Against Women SMS

International Day for the Elimination of Violence Against Women 2022 SMS

Violence Against Women Is an Appalling Human Rights Violation. But It Is Not Inevitable. We Can Put a Stop to This. – Nicole Kidman

International Day for the Elimination of Violence Against Women Images

International Day for the Elimination of Violence Against Women 2022 Wallpapers

It's Not Enough Just To Treat Women Well. We Have To Work To Make Sure All Men Treat Women Well. – Jeff Bridges

International Day for the Elimination of Violence Against Women Messages

International Day for the Elimination of Violence Against Women 2022 Wallpapers

There Is One Universal Truth, Applicable to All Countries, Cultures and Communities: Violence Against Women Is Never Acceptable, Never Excusable, and Never Tolerable. – Ban Ki-moon

International Day for the Elimination of Violence Against Women Sayings

International Day for the Elimination of Violence Against Women 2022

It Seems to Me That Violence Against Women Has Been Tolerated for So Long That the World Has Become Numb to It. – Zainab Salbi

